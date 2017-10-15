DRIVEN + VIDEO: If YOU Had A Choice Between The AWD Or RWD Lamborghini Huracan, WHICH Would You Have And WHY?

Lamborghini is an interesting company. I think it's because it essentially plays by no one's rules.



Its vehicles' styling is off the charts and futuristic, and through the use of V10 and V12 motors they're always tuned to make your spine tingle. Or scare you. In a good way, of course.



What is interesting to note though is that the company tends to offer its vehicles in a variety of flavors. Sure, you have the Huracan and the Aventador. But if you're looking for something a bit saucier, you've got to opt for the V12 SVs or the rear-wheel drive Huracans.



Having had the chance to drive both variants of the V10 coupe, to me the choice is obvious. You have to go rear-wheel drive.



Everything about the car is improved with this drivetrain and the Huracan just feels more alive. The steering is a bit more sharp, the car requires skill to drive at the limit and, of course, it's a bit more lively when you wallop the throttle. Simply put, it's just better.



That said, we're a wee bit curious: If YOU had a choice between the AWD/RWD Lamborghini Huracan, WHICH would you have, and WHY?





Through the years KBB’s Micah Muzio has experienced several Lamborghini’s but never one that powers solely the rear wheels. In this video Micah drives the 2017 Lamborghini Huracán RWD Spyder to see if the rear-wheel drive, “entry-level” Lambo convertible has the power to thrill.







