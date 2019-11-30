DRIVEN + VIDEO: Is It Me Or Does The All-new Polestar 1 OVER Promise And UNDER Deliver?

As the electric vehicle war continues to heat up, yet another automaker is jumping into the fray. This further complicates matters.



Volvo's gotten our attention over the past handful of years. That's because it's been delivering compelling, all-new products to market (e.g., XC90, XC60, XC40). But to continue innovating, the Swedes are leaning on its acquired Polestar brand.



Polestar will be responsible for delivering high-performance, electric vehicles.



The first car is the halo. Dubbed the Polestar 1, it makes its place known. The Polestar 2, on the other hand, is slated to go up against the Tesla Model 3.



So, how does the Polestar 1 fare out? Well, it's complex — pun intended. A plug-in hybrid vehicle, it leverages a combustion motor as well as an electric setup. So not only do you have electric motors but you also have a 2.0-liter four-cylinder that's both super and turbocharged.



If that sounds like a lot going on, that's because there is. Oh, it also costs a princely sum of about $155,000*



*Price does not include title, taxes and fees.



Having said that, we wanted to give you a better idea of what the Polestar 1 was like. See Autocar's review, below.





<br>



