DRIVEN + VIDEO: Is The All-new, 2020 Lincoln Aviator The IT SUV Of This Year? Doug DeMuro Details It INSIDE And Out...

I can't believe I am saying this. But, one of the top vehicles I've been awaiting in 2019 has finally started hitting dealers.



That would be the 2020 Lincoln Aviator.



Clearly, Ford's luxury division is squaring up with the Land Rover Range Rover Velar. It has slick styling and an even slicker interior that deserves your attention. Even better, it'll actually work.



The side effect of Lincoln's effort? It'll also make buyers cross shop against the Audi Q7, BMW X5, Infiniti QX60, Lexus RX/QX, Mercedes-Benz GLE and Volvo XC90.



Taking a step back, I've got to ask: Is the 2020 Aviator the IT SUV of 2019? Have you been waiting for its debut? Are you considering adding one to your fleet?







The 2020 Lincoln Aviator is a fantastic luxury SUV -- and today I'm reviewing the Lincoln Aviator to show you why. I'm going to show you all around the new Aviator and review its quirks and features, and then I'm driving the 2020 Lincoln Aviator.









