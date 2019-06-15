DRIVEN + VIDEO: Is The Ferrari 488 Pista Spider The BEST Supercar Drop Top? Find Out NOW...

In the world of supercars, I think it's pretty hard to argue that anyone does it better than the Ferrari 488 Pista. There's just a couple problems:



One, they're all accounted for and you have to play politics with your dealer/Ferrari.



Two, they cost a boatload.



Having said that, if you're one of the few, you're in for a trip. To see why, scope out Autocar's latest review featuring the 488 Pista Spider. You know, the nerd's more outgoing, and hotter, sibling.







The Ferrari 488 Pista is one of our absolute favourite supercars of the moment. It’s more focused and raw than the regular 488 GTB so has sensational handling, but is still perfectly capable and comfortable on poor roads. Now with a folding roof, then, the Ferrari 488 Pista Spider tries to retain all of those characteristics but with an open air experience too.



It’s a little heavier than the coupe, inevitably, but this is still a 710bhp Ferrari that which should have enough poise and agility to match its rivals from Lamborghini and McLaren.



Join us in the hills around Modena as we find out just how good the new 488 Pista Spider is on the road.



<br>



