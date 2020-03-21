DRIVEN + VIDEO: Learn ALL About The All-new Tesla Model Y — Right HERE, Right Now!

Agent00R submitted on 3/21/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:45:56 AM

1 user comments | Views : 372 | Category: Reviews | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Over the past week or so, the Tesla Model Y has landed in customer hands.

This is a pretty big deal.

Why?

The Model Y follows up on the very successful Model 3 in a sport-utility vehicle form factor. And as we've been reporting for quite some time now, buyers are not seeking out sedans any longer. Sure, the high volume vehicles still sell a helluva lot of vehicles but it's not like it used to be.

Also keep in mind: The Model Y has a nice backlog of orders for Tesla. Of course now is when the automaker has to shut its factory down due to coronavirus but — as is every other business — we're hoping this macroeconomic event ends sooner rather than later.

So, what's the Model Y really like? How is it different over the Model X and Model 3? See for yourself, below.





DRIVEN + VIDEO: Learn ALL About The All-new Tesla Model Y — Right HERE, Right Now!

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

runninglogan1

It's going to sell in huge numbers... Once they can make them again.

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/21/2020 12:58:15 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]