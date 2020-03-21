Over the past week or so, the Tesla Model Y has landed in customer hands. This is a pretty big deal.



Why?



The Model Y follows up on the very successful Model 3 in a sport-utility vehicle form factor. And as we've been reporting for quite some time now, buyers are not seeking out sedans any longer. Sure, the high volume vehicles still sell a helluva lot of vehicles but it's not like it used to be.



Also keep in mind: The Model Y has a nice backlog of orders for Tesla. Of course now is when the automaker has to shut its factory down due to coronavirus but — as is every other business — we're hoping this macroeconomic event ends sooner rather than later.



So, what's the Model Y really like? How is it different over the Model X and Model 3? See for yourself, below.





<br>



