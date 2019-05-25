DRIVEN + VIDEO: So, Does The Honda Civic Still OWN The Compact Car Class?

When it comes to entry-level cars, there's a few staples that exist.

And, honestly, they're all good vehicles. It's a matter of figuring out which shoe fits, really.

Although Honda had a rough few years of turning out products that induced yawns, the company woke up about a handful of years ago. It's been putting out hits since. One of those is the Civic.

After driving it when it had its all-new debut, I was shocked. It was fun, economical and good looking — at least to me.

Does that remain true in 2019 though after a mild refresh? How does it stack up to the latest competition?

Seek and ye shall find, Spies! Check out Roadshow's perspective, below.



2019 Honda Civic Sedan Review: The top compact sedan gets a bit better. Midcycle refresh updates perk up exterior styling, while thoughtful cabin changes make the 2019 Honda Civic easier to live with. Read the full review -




skytop

I prefer the VW Golf.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 5/25/2019 9:33:20 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

