DRIVEN + VIDEO: So, How Does The 2019 Nissan Murano STACK UP Against The Competition?

I remember seeing the Nissan Murano's debut at the New York Auto Show (NYIAS). It really doesn't feel like all that long ago.



My first impression was simple: It looked sharp!



Although I know a bunch of folks won't agree with me, the Murano has always been a quirky looking sport-utility vehicle that brought something different to the table. This generation was no different.



And then I received a tester. After driving it for a week, I then realized what an utter disappointment it was to drive.



The interior was laughably cheap, the ride was forgettable at best and the steering had so much play in it I thought I had done a time warp by about 10 years. To sum it up, the Murano was dreadful and I'd never recommend it to anyone.



Fast forward to present day and it's been refreshed for the 2019 model year. So, have things changed? CNET weighs in with a video review.







Updated looks and a much more luxurious interior for Platinum-trim models aren't the only changes to the refreshed 2019 Nissan Murano. The midsize SUV also brings a few new standard and optional safety technologies. Here's everything that's new for 2019.



