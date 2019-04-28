DRIVEN + VIDEO: So, Is The All-new Jeep Gladiator MORE Than A Wrangler With A Pick-up Truck Bed?

The all-new Jeep Gladiator is getting an awful lot of attention lately.



There's a good reason for it. First, it's an all-new vehicle, which always helps. Second, there's been pent up demand for a Wrangler-based pick-up truck.



There's only so many times people can see the cool, modified trucks at the Easter Moab event and buyers can keep it together. We're just happy Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) pulled the trigger on a production version.



But there's just one lingering question regarding the Gladiator: Is it MORE than just a Wrangler with a pick-up truck bed?



Check out the following video review by the folks over at TFLcar to see the verdict.







Gladiator vs Wrangler Off-Road Review: Is The Jeep Gladiator More Than Just a Wrangler With A Bed?



