DRIVEN + VIDEO: So, What Made The ORIGINAL Acura NSX SO Great?

I think I am going to be writing this until the day Harry Metcalfe or I die: Metcalfe is one of the very best presenters creating automotive content today.



Incredibly entertaining and full of automotive knowledge, frankly, not many can hold a candle to him.



One of the many reasons I like his reviews is because he has years of experience, unlike many of the folks pervading the YouTube scene today. Also unlike many of the automotive community, he actually owns vehicles. He has skin in the game and understands the ownership experience.



So, when I saw his latest two clips, I knew I had to share them with you.



In his first video, he reviews the original, first-gen Acura NSX. Considering he owns the gold car he drives, you can bet he has some perspectives on what makes it a unique vehicle to own. That said, I won't steal Metcalfe's thunder. Scope out the clip, below.





Launched in 1990, the original NSX was a massive technology step for Honda. Discover why here. The next video will be a review of the new NSX..



