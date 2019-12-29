DRIVEN + VIDEO: So, What's It Like To Live With The Volkswagen Atlas After ONE YEAR?

One vehicle that's been of great interest to shoppers has been the Volkswagen Atlas. I, playfully, coined it the "Atlast," since VW finally delivered a three-row sport-utility vehicle.



While it may have taken its sweet time, it wasn't exactly too late.



Having said that, I found it to be a rather crude effort. Its interior was exceedingly cheap, the infotainment screen was meh at best and its ride was particularly harsh. After spending a week with it, I was happy to see it go and never come back.



But there is something to be said for living with a vehicle for an extended period of time. As expected, you find out more about their strengths, weaknesses and reliability.



So, how did the Atlas do after one year with the Kelley Blue Book team? See the result, below.







A year seems like a long time, but it flew by with our long-term Volkswagen Atlas. There were so many things we learned about it, some good things and a few nit picks, but overall, we're sad to see this lovely SUV go. Adios, amigo!



<br>



