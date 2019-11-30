DRIVEN + VIDEO: So, What's The All-new Audi RS6 Avant REALLY Like? FIRST Drive In The U.S.

For what feels like eons, Audiphiles across the US have been pining away for an Audi RS6 Avant to arrive on our shores.

It didn't happen.

Well, that is until now.

Audi has finally delivered the goods for the 2020 model year. This translates into a 600 horsepower wagon with supercar performance. I don't think anyone will be complaining about that; however, as I pointed out in my previous thread its timing may be too late.

Late or not, it's here. That said, we're a wee bit curious as to what that actually entails. Check out the clip below to get the download.

One of my favorite presenters, Henry Catchpole, takes the all-new RS6 Avant from Malibu to Las Vegas to see just what it's capable of.





User Comments

MDarringer

I'm sure it's lovely. I'm sure it's fast. But what's the point? Sure, it's a great engineering accomplishment. But is it really a good station wagon?

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 11/30/2019 3:05:00 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

