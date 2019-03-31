DRIVEN + VIDEO: So, What's The All-new Jeep Gladiator REALLY Like — ON- And OFF-Road

A vehicle that I am pretty sure a large swath of the enthusiast community has been waiting for has finally arrived. That, my friends, would be the 2020 Jeep Gladiator.



It took long enough!



Given that the mid-size pick-up truck category is starting to gain steam with new entrants, the Gladiator is poised to potentially do some damage. What will be interesting to see is if there are any conquest sales or if it's mostly cannibalizing sales of the much-loved Wrangler.



For an in-depth review of the all-new Gladiator, see what Kelley Blue Book has to say, below. It's pretty damn thorough, Spies.







You can exhale now, the 2020 Jeep Gladiator, the midsize truck based on the off-road juggernaut Wrangler is finally here. The big question on everyone's mind looms, is it just a Wrangler with a truck bed on the back or does it pull its weight as a legitimate work truck. Kelley Blue Book's Lyn Woodward braves the torrential monsoons of Napa to find out.



