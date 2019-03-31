DRIVEN + VIDEO: So, What's The All-new Jeep Gladiator REALLY Like — ON- And OFF-Road

Agent00R submitted on 3/31/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:52:40 PM

0 user comments | Views : 232 | Category: Reviews | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A vehicle that I am pretty sure a large swath of the enthusiast community has been waiting for has finally arrived.

That, my friends, would be the 2020 Jeep Gladiator.

It took long enough!

Given that the mid-size pick-up truck category is starting to gain steam with new entrants, the Gladiator is poised to potentially do some damage. What will be interesting to see is if there are any conquest sales or if it's mostly cannibalizing sales of the much-loved Wrangler.

For an in-depth review of the all-new Gladiator, see what Kelley Blue Book has to say, below. It's pretty damn thorough, Spies.



You can exhale now, the 2020 Jeep Gladiator, the midsize truck based on the off-road juggernaut Wrangler is finally here. The big question on everyone's mind looms, is it just a Wrangler with a truck bed on the back or does it pull its weight as a legitimate work truck. Kelley Blue Book's Lyn Woodward braves the torrential monsoons of Napa to find out.




DRIVEN + VIDEO: So, What's The All-new Jeep Gladiator REALLY Like — ON- And OFF-Road

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]