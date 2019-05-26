DRIVEN + VIDEO: So, What's The All-new Porsche 911 SPEEDSTER Really Like? Henry Catchpole Reveals All...

It was only last week that I posted a review by CAR about the all-new Porsche 911 Speedster. While I didn't quite understand why there was so much love for the Speedster variant, I get it now.



But what better way to articulate this than seeing it in action? Thankfully, the folks at Carfection have put out a video review.



And just like that, the Speedster becomes real.



Listen to its flat six wail, see the drop-top 911 work its way around corners and understand what really puts this car on top. HINT: It's all about involvement.







Henry Catchpole takes the new manual Porsche 911 Speedster, based on the GT3, for a drive on the tarmac of Sardinia, Italy for a test of the car that is both a final hurrah for the 991 generation 911 and a celebration of la dolce vita.



