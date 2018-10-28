DRIVEN + VIDEO: So, What's The FIRST Rolls-Royce SUV, The Cullinan, REALLY Like?

You know, a funny thing has happened to me in regards to the Rolls-Royce Cullinan.



At first, I hated it. I despised the concept of a Rolls-Royce sport-utility vehicle and I didn't like its looks. Fast forward to today, however, and I've grown to dig it.

While I am sure no one will be surprised that I still find its exterior design a bit jarring, its interior is yet another work of Rolls-Royce art.

Now that an automotive authority has had some wheel time, I knew I had to share this video review with you. Although I am sure a Land Rover Range Rover would be a better buy — especially from a value perspective — for some folks they just need to make a statement.

No question, the Cullinan will be able to make good on that. Check out the review, below!



Here it is, then, the most luxurious off-roader in the world. The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is a big, bold (oh my, is it bold) 4x4 weighing in at 2.7 tonnes.

Rolls-Royce wants it to be the most luxurious off-roader in the world. It's more expensive than its rivals - only the Bentley Bentayga and Lamborghini Urus get close - and is packed with lavish trim and equipment.

And we've tested it, on-road and off. Join us inside the Cullinan for a smooth, quiet ride.




User Comments

Dexter1

It reminds me of early Range Rovers — greenhouse glass all around. Tall. Boxy. Great visibility. It's exactly what Rolls Royce should have done when producing an over-the-top SUV. My opinion ...

Dexter1 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/28/2018 10:28:15 AM   

MDarringer

I'd go with the BMW version the X7.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/28/2018 10:34:03 AM   

