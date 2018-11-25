DRIVEN + VIDEO: The 2019 Toyota RAV4 Is Here, But Will It Wind Up In More Driveways Than The CR-V, Escape, Equinox, CX-5 And Rogue?

The last-gen Toyota RAV4 drove me insane. While it looked great on paper and had plenty of space, I wound up hating it.



From its bargain basement interior to its awful suspension, I made it loud and clear to all who would ask to steer clear of the RAV4. Did I mention that its exterior design also left a lot to be desired?



Well, it did.



For 2019 though there's an all-new RAV4. This time around Toyota has spent a lot of time making its exterior a bit more masculine and, additionally, made sure its interior got a much-needed upgrade.



That said, is it enough to get more attention from buyers over the Honda CR-V, Ford Escape, Chevrolet Equinox, Mazda CX-5 and Nissan Rogue? Check out the video review from our friends at Kelley Blue Book (KBB) to see their first impressions.







