DRIVEN + VIDEO: The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Gets A Work Out On The Stelvio Pass, Sort Of. And, The Verdict Is...

If you asked me five years ago, I probably would have never thought that certain automakers would build sport-utility vehicles. Now, they are.



Take, for example, the Maserati Levante, the Jaguar F-Pace, the Bentley Bentayga and the Alfa Romeo Stelvio.



The automotive world has changed and buyers are moving away from sedans. They want SUVs. So, the manufacturers are listening. But if you haven't piloted the Maserati Levante you must be like me, left wondering: What is an Italian SUV like?



We have your answer thanks to the team at Carfection. They've taken the all-new Stelvio to Europe's Stelvio Pass, its namesake. So, how does it fare out? See below and ye shall find.





The Alfa Romeo Stelvio is the Italian manufacturer's first crack at an SUV but does it still feel like an Alfa?







