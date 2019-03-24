DRIVEN + VIDEO: The All-new BMW X7 WOWs In ALL Rows, See Where It Falters Though...

The BMW X7 has been rising up the charts as of late. According to the latest reports it's one of the most heavily researched all-new vehicles.



Pretty impressive!



Although Agent 001 and I have been scratching our head for YEARS wondering why the Bavarians took so long to give the people what they want, it's finally here. So, how does it fair out?



From what I've seen the first impressions have been overwhelmingly positive provided you get past its MASSIVE front grilles. To better understand what the lovefest is all about, check out this Carwow review, seen below.







Here it is, BMW’s all-new 7-seater SUV, the X7! It’s the largest SUV BMW has ever created, and Mat’s going to take it on a 250 mile test drive to let you know what it’s like to live with, whether you’re the driver or a passenger! But is it the best 7-seater available today? Stick with Mat on his American road-trip to find out!



