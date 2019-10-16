DRIVEN + VIDEO: The FIRST 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Reviews Are IN! Is It The SUPERCAR KILLER We Hoped It Would Be?

October 16 is the day when the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette embargo lifts for automotive reviews. Well, what's the deal?



The first few reviews have posted and rather than do individual stories for each, we decided to take a different approach. We're bringing the most important reviews together in one place so you can view them in spot.



Why make things complex?



From what I've seen it seems there's a common thread: The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette is a landmark vehicle. That's because it makes a significant departure from the previous generation Corvettes and it's not all about the mid-engine setup. This also includes its interior and the little details the Corvette team made sure to address this 'go around.



That said, take a peek at what the first reports are saying, below. Then, let us know: Is it the SUPERCAR KILLER you hoped it would be?





















<br>



