DRIVEN + VIDEO: The Hennessey Ranger Velociraptor Gets TESTED — Wouldn't You Just Get An F-150 Raptor And Call It A Day?

The Ford Ranger is a peculiar pick-up truck, if I am honest. There’s several reasons for this.



Chiefly, it actually isn’t an all-new Ford product. It’s been available for years in emerging markets. We’re only getting it in the States, now.



In addition, it actually is pretty costly unless you get a stripper XL trim level vehicle. I just checked my local dealers, and guess what? They don’t even stock the XL. That means you’re likely walking away with an XLT or Lariat, the latter of which is the most common Ranger on dealer lots. I just priced an XLT and it was pushing $40,000 with the typical options one would equip their vehicle with.



If that wasn’t enough, the U.S. market doesn’t receive the Ranger Raptor. So, what’s a guy/gal to do?



Hennessey stepped up to the plate and even among its problems have offered up a solution. That would be the Ranger Velociraptor. Equipped with 360 horsepower and 440 lb.-ft. of torque, its four-cylinder, turbocharged engine is mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox.



There’s just one problem: This pumped up Ranger costs just about the same as an F-150 Raptor. So, WHY would one buy this?



To get some insights into this Hennessey build, check out Matt Farah’s one take, below.







