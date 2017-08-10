DRIVEN + VIDEO: The Updated Lamborghini Aventador S Is An Improvement BUT Can It Do Hand-to-Hand Combat With The 720S And 488 GTB?

When it comes to supercars, it's hard to argue that many do it as well as Lamborghini. That's because it's vehicles fully commit to the part.



They're outrageously styled, the power is immense and they are loud as hell. You do not get any apologies from the raging bull.



The top of the range car is the Aventador. Refreshed though it is now known as the Aventador S. So, what does that mean for those who wish to plop down around $400,000 for an all-new supercar? Well, you'll just have to see below.



Essentially there's a touch more power, some all-new technology to help its driving dynamics and some exterior and interior revisions. As McLaren has rolled out the all-new 720S and Ferrari has the more than capable 488 GTB, Autocar examines if the Aventador S is really worth its weight.



I find the comparison a bit perplexing given the Huracan exists but, hey, it's not my review.



That said, see what unfolds below.





Lamborghini has heavily upgraded its Aventador supercar, with revised aerodynamics and a revamped V12 engine that now produces 730bhp and 509 lb ft of torque.



But do those revisions make the Aventador S a match for supercar rivals such as the McLaren 720S and the Ferrari 488GTB?







