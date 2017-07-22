DRIVEN + VIDEO: Top Gear's Chris Harris Shows Us What The 1,500 HP Bugatti Chiron Is REALLY Like

When it comes to auto reviews, I'd like to say that very few actually meet expectations. There's good reason for this. Many are biased, some are just plain dumb and no one really tells the truth.



Top Gear's Chris Harris, on the other hand, just gives it to you straight. Although I will be the first to point out when he can be a bit gimmicky and, frankly, I think it's silly how far too many of his videos are just of cars sliding around.



That said, when he's accessing the likes of the Bugatti Chiron, you have to stop and take a look.



That's because we know he's going to drive the pants off of it without any regard. I don't know many others will. So, take a moment out of your weekend and see Harris' take on the all-new Chiron.



We promise you, it's worth it.





Chris Harris gets one day to explore the many talents of the 1,479bhp 261mph Bugatti Chiron. What would you do if you had one day with the Bugatti Chiron?



