DRIVEN + VIDEO: WHICH Porsche GT Car Is The BEST? GT2 RS vs. GT3 RS vs. All-new Cayman GT4

In the world of sports cars, it's pretty hard to surpass the completely unabashed, balls-to-the-wall fun provided by a proper Porsche. No, I am not talking about your standard 911 Carrera or 718 Boxster.



While they can be fun in their own way, there's something so much more about Porsche's GT cars. They're more vivacious and begging drivers to push it a bit more.



But, WHICH Porsche GT car is the best?



Our friends at Autocar decided to put together the all-new 718 Cayman GT4 up against the likes of the 997 911 GT3 RS and latest 911 GT2 RS just to see who's boss. In a dream test, we get to see where each vehicle shakes out.



So, buckle up and check out the clip below.







Porsche has been making GT cars for 20 years, and its latest offering is the 2020 718 Cayman GT4 - its mid-engined sports car which returns with a naturally-aspirated flat-six engine. Praise be. But while it's a great Cayman, just how good is it when compared to other great Porsche GT cars?



We brought along two of the best: the 997.2 GT3RS 3.8-litre, one of the finest Porsche 911s ever to have a numberplate, and the 991.2 GT2RS, with its 700hp twin-turbocharged six-cylinder making it the most powerful GT Porsche to date.



Which is best? And is there something about the way GT Porsches drive that links these three great cars together? Join us as we find out.









