DRIVEN + VIDEO: What Happens When Hyundai Takes Its Sporting Side SERIOUSLY? The i30 N

We've been hearing quite a lot about Hyundai taking its sporting side seriously. But, why would anyone believe it?



Until we heard about the launch of an all-new division, called N, we thought the sporty talk was a bit silly. However, it became clear that the Korean company was not fooling around.



So, now what?



The first car to be launched is the all-new i30 N. And if you haven't been asleep at the wheel you'd know by now that hot hatches are swarming the globe from all angles. So, how does it compare against the likes of Europe's tried and true in the class?



See Evo's Steve Sutcliffe give you the rundown in this early video review.





Wondering if Hyundai’s first proper go at a hot hatch has what it takes to rival the existing aristocracy? We sent Steve Sutcliffe and the new i30 N to some Italian mountain roads to find out.”







