DRIVEN + VIDEO: What's More FUN? Alpine A110 vs. BMW M2 vs. Porsche 718 Cayman vs. Toyota Supra

Although it is a dwindling market, small sports cars are still hot on some folks' radar.

I can't blame them.

I prefer something small and sporting.

Now if you're in market and you've got about $65,000 to spend, you've got several options. That would be the BMW M2, Porsche 718 Cayman and the Toyota Supra — if you live abroad then you also have the Alpine A110, which has been making waves since its launch.

At the end of the day we're consumed by one question: WHICH one is the MOST FUN?

Well, seek and you shall find. Watch the clip, below.



What’s the best recipe for an engaging sports coupé? You’ll get very different answers depending on which manufacturer you ask. The Porsche 718 Cayman T and Alpine A110 bring mid and mid-rear engine layouts and turbocharged four-cylinder engines, while BMW and Toyota opt for six-cylinder muscle mounted at the front for the M2 Competition and all-new Supra.

Autocar’s Matt Prior and James Disdale put all four through their paces at Wales' Llandow circuit to find out which delivers the most fun.




