DRIVEN: Will The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Be The IT Car Of 2020? This Review Has Some STRONG Opinions...

Whether you like the all-new C8 Chevrolet Corvette or not, it's coming. And, boy, it's going to shake up the sports car market.



When General Motors finally revealed the Corvette, it blew people's doors off. While I am not sold just yet — I need to drive it first — some early reviews are trickling in.



Take, for example, this piece from the Los Angeles Times.



It's not much of a review though, if I am honest. It's really a love fest for the C8 and for GM taking a leap of faith. Considering GM is really known more for its bean counting ability, the all-new Corvette is a massive step for GM. We like that and hope it translates into more of its products, which desperately need some gusto.



The LATimes story tells more about the impression it leaves on people. And, frankly, Agent 001 and I have been talking about this extensively.



Will the C8 Chevrolet Corvette be the IT car of 2020? What say you, Spies?









“Wow — thank you so much, ma’am!” gushes a young parking attendant at the Jonathan Club in Santa Monica. “It made my day to see this car in person!”



That’s the contagious effect the all-new 2020 Corvette Stingray has on just about everyone. A toddler in a stroller pointed and squealed as I rolled by. A well-dressed businessman was studying the car with appreciation when I emerged from a store. “I’ve never been a Corvette guy, but I can actually see myself owning one of these,” he told me before jumping into his Audi R8.



Of course, $300,000-plus Lamborghinis and McLarens garner longing looks, but they don’t provoke the ear-to-ear grins that Chevy’s latest does. I have rarely seen a vehicle elicit so much joy, so consistently, as I did in the two days I had the eye-popping “Rapid Blue” version GM lent me for testing...



