Does ANYONE On EARTH NOT KNOW The Winner Of This Even BEFORE Opening The Cover? C'mon, It's Like Tyson Fighting Sheldon From The Big Bang Theory.

Filed under: WHY was this review even necessary or WHY Did Motor Trend insult the intelligence of their readers.



As I passed that rack of paper in the supermarket that no one reads or pays for anymore I was stopped in my tracks when I saw that they made the the 2020 Ford Explorer vs. 2020 Kia Telluride review an actual COVER story.



And I thought to myself what ROOKIE picked that for the cover story and WHO on earth doesn't ALREADY know the winner of that without even OPENING the mag?



I mean that fight is like putting Mike Tyson in the ring against Sheldon from the Big Bang Theory.



It's like the Tom Brady being up 40 points with three minutes to go and purposely jamming in another score, to embarrass the opponent.



Makes me ask the question do these car mags even try to write something that will sell copies of their product.



Spies, discuss...





