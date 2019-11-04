Does The Audi e-Tron's DISAPPOINTING Range PROVE Today’s German Engineers AREN’T What They Used To Be?

One of 2018's biggest head scratchers came to us from Audi. No, it wasn't the A8 that looks more like a Lincoln with a bad face.



It's the all-new e-tron sport-utility vehicle.



I remember Agent 001 and I just discussing this vehicle and wondering why anyone would even want one. It's not that big, its estimated range wasn't anything to write home about and its performance was milquetoast at best.



Hell, I even wrote a very blunt story about it.



This week the official numbers were published, and, guess what? They're meh. That's because Audi is saying it will only get 204 miles on a full charge. Remember, that's assuming optimal conditions.



Having said that, this leaves us wondering: Are today's German engineers NOT what they used to be? For years, the German products have been looked to when it comes to paving the path of innovation. From what we can tell, that's simply not the case — at least with Audi's all-new e-tron.





Just 204 miles (328 km) of EPA range We were waiting for the first series produced all-electric Audi e-tron for quite some time (deliveries in the U.S. from May) and were hoping that such a company will deliver range and performance comparable to Tesla Model X, but after the most recent announcement of EPA test results, one should be disappointed. The Audi e-tron’s energy consumption of just 74 MPGe (455 Wh/mile or 283 Wh/km) on the combined cycle is the worst result on the market, even behind the Jaguar I-PACE. Will it negatively impact sales? We think so...



