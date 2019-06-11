FIRST Impressions Of Aston Martin's FIRST-EVER SUV, The DBX — Go For A Ridealong, NOW

Agent00R submitted on 11/6/2019

It was only yesterday that Aston Martin dropped the first official image of its all-new DBX fully uncloaked.

Featuring its interior, it looks like a lovely place to be.

And while I am an interior guy, I am far more intrigued by how it drives.

This has always been Aston Martin's strong suit. It builds grand tourers with different degrees of a sporting quality to them. That means they can be super dialed in, make a great sound and are comfortable. It's not an easy balance to strike.

But our friends at Autocar were given an exclusive opportunity to go for a ridealong in the all-new DBX. From the sounds of it, Aston Martin has taken on a HUGE challenge.

We're hoping it succeeds.

Check out an excerpt below but I suggest you click "Read Article," below for the FULL details.


...Aston has benchmarked heavily ahead of launching a car in a new segment. It says it has tried nearly all of its rivals but has particularly targeted the BMW X6 M, Range Rover Sport SVR and Porsche Cayenne Turbo. This car is as large a leap for Aston as the Cayenne was for Porsche. “You have to change your test procedures because sports car procedures don’t work,” said Becker.

The targets are challenging because the remit of an SUV is so broad. “Working on this makes you a fan of SUVs,” admitted Becker...



Read Article


User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Smart that they made it nearly as big as the Bentley. Leaves room for a smaller SUV to be created in the future. Follow the Porsche playbook and you will reap the same profits. And despite what people think the Corvette team should be doing the very same.

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Posted on 11/6/2019   

dumpsty

I'd have to agree here about the DBX sizing. Isn't the DBX using the same variable-size M-B platform which underpins the GLC/GLE?

They tightened the exterior proportions so that is looks like a sports car & the intent is obvious. The interior looks good as it's also getting the latest M-B electrical architecture & versions of their latest infotainment systems as well.

Pricing will be interesting.

dumpsty

Posted on 11/7/2019   

Section_31_JTK

Not bad, but if it sells for close to $200k, I'd take a Bentayga or Urus instead.

Section_31_JTK

Posted on 11/6/2019   

MDarringer

This is going to have to be an amazing drive because the styling is a severe let down.

MDarringer

Posted on 11/6/2019   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

@MD- Did you imagine it would look any different? It was never going to look like the 2-door concept DBX.

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Posted on 11/6/2019   

MDarringer

It needed to look its price. It looks $30K.

MDarringer

Posted on 11/6/2019   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

@MD- It has that same look as the Cayenne. A sports car from said brand trying to look like an SUV. Maybe it will look better painted vs the wrap it has now.

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Posted on 11/6/2019   

mre30

You can buy a Cayenne for $80,000 for starters.

mre30

Posted on 11/6/2019   

80Ho

True, it looks like the new Ford Escape.

80Ho

Posted on 11/7/2019   

MDarringer

It looks nothing like a Cayenne and 100% like the rejected version of the Ford Escape.

MDarringer

Posted on 11/7/2019   

Truthy

The styling could be any upscale CUV. The interior is nice, especially if wand everything tan.
Either Porsche SUV looks better. How are they going to justify the sizable premium over the Porsche.

Truthy

Posted on 11/7/2019   

mre30

Hmmm..."There’s a slight, 54:46 front biased weight distribution to the 2245kg off-roader. Aston values vehicle handling highly and, as a result, the DBX has a raft of dynamics systems “without which you couldn’t do it”, according to Becker."

So its a nose-heavy, naturally under-steering, SUV where electronics will be overlaid to mask its MB GLC roots? Its an MB GLC300, realtor-car with a big engine and lots of leather.

Did anyone else ask why Aston is driving it thru puddles and mud? Enough with the "off-road" already on these SUV's - it just looks silly doing that, especially on '40' aspect ratio tires.

mre30

Posted on 11/7/2019   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

@mre30 - Agree. It is a soft roader like the Urus. With only a 500mm wading depth it is not here to compete with the offroad features that a Range Rover has. Country clubs and the odd horse trailer as well as going on a shopping trip to your local high street. Most other ultra SUV have found a market and are now a significant part of global sales (40%). Time will tell if this new Aston will do the same for its maker.

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Posted on 11/7/2019   

Agent001

If there was a Fusion SUV.

001

Agent001

Posted on 11/7/2019   

MDarringer

There is a Fusion SUV coming.

MDarringer

Posted on 11/7/2019   

1lostVW

Call it like it is, a ugly SUV with badge engineering, in this case Mercedes Benz is supplying all the parts that matter and Aston is supplying all the parts that are ugly, the exterior... The interior is made up of more "Alcantara" (read plastic material that looks like suede) than leather. So whos fool enough to pay 200K for an SUV that will be overproduced and stone cold ugly on arrival or did I mean to say, DOA. The depreciation on this DBX will be 50% day 1 of ownership, how many buyers plan to volunteer that kind of money to keep Andy Palmer employed?

1lostVW

Posted on 11/8/2019   

