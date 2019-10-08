FIRST Ride-along In The Land Rover Defender 110 — Are You IMPRESSED or DEPRESSED?

One hotly anticipated vehicle debut is the all-new Land Rover Defender. And, frankly, Land Rover has a lot riding on it.



Keep in mind, Land Rover is keeping Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) afloat right now. And the Defender is going to be hitting the market at the same time when the Jeep Wrangler is experiencing difficulty and people from all walks of life are inquiring about the all-new Ford Bronco.



If Land Rover gets it right, this could bring the company to an all-new level. If it fails, well, who knows how far down this crevice goes.



To date, the leaked images have been quite underwhelming. Rather than look tough, it looks a bit femme. So, it's with great enthusiasm I bring you the first ride-along impression from the UK's CAR magazine.



Below is a summary but I strongly recommend you take the time to read the entire story. There's a lot of very interesting engineering details and insights revealed.







New Land Rover Defender: first impressions It’s impressive, but much work remains to be done. At the time of our ride in late April 2019, some 200 test hacks had covered around 750,000 miles. We’ll be putting the production Defender through its paces as soon as we can after its debut later in 2019, but on this early prototype evidence it certainly looks like there are large objective gains, both on- and off-road. Undoubtedly diehards will understandably continue to mourn the old body-on-frame icon, but it must make the new Defender’s debut a little easier to stomach knowing someone as passionate as Deeks is helping guide its replacement’s development.



