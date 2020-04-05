It's The Little Things That Can Make ALL The Difference. NAME The MOST Underrated Features On Vehicles Today That You LOVE

There are so many whiz bang things on the vehicle today even compared to the rides of just ten years ago.



Tesla's autopilot and smart cruise based systems, ipad style interface screens, massaging seats like at the mall and many others that get all the buzz.

But there are the little things that sometimes delight you almost as much. And you may have never discovered them until AFTER you bought your vehicle.

And some are indispensable once you get used to them.

So lets name some that you truly love. I'll start...the numerical keypad on Ford products. No need for taking keys to the beach. Lock the car from the pad and just type the code in when you return.

What are YOUR faves?





