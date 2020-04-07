Let’s Get The Fireworks STARTED! Praise And Shame! Which Vehicles Are TOTALLY OVERPRICED And Which DELIVER Great Bang For The Buck?

Shopping for a new ride can be daunting especially when you see all the 4th of July ads or have read the bought and paid for reviews at many of the popular sites.



In our opinion, nothing is better than REAL customer experience and a boat load of opinions to read to help you with your decision.



So this one will be especially fun as we read your call and PRAISE or SHAME the vehicles you've looked at STRICTLY from a price perspective.



Some of these vehicles sticker prices have gotten out of hand for sure and when you really look close MANY are worth NO WHERE CLOSE to the price they want.



So go for it Spies...Tell us and the world...Which vehicles are totally overpriced for what you get and which impress you for giving a lot for the money?





