Missed Your Chance To Own VW’s PHAETAL MISTAKE The First Time? Now’s Your Chance To Make Up For It.

Agent001 submitted on 4/25/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:22:39 PM

1 user comments | Views : 452 | Category: Reviews | Source: | SOURCE: bringatrailer.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Auto Spies has never been shy of controversy.

When I started back in 2001, I found out quickly that the auto press game is fixed just like political media.

And over the years we said some things that have ruffled a few things that were just a little to real for the car companies, the auto press and some of our competitors...

Here's a couple to refresh your memories...

Motor Trend, Car & Driver, etc. car of the year awards...The best awards money can BUY.

Chevrolet Volt...The modern day Edsel.

The Green Car Buyer: A Customer Created By The Media With An Agenda That Doesn't Really Exist?

And the one that relates to this subject...drumroll please...

VW Phaeton...The PHAETAL MISTAKE?

Out record of calling the winners and losers over the years is unequaled. And we're proud of that fact.

I remember the first time I drove the Phaeton and all the media was goose-stepping parroting how great it was and it was the future...look out MB, BMW, Lexus and Audi! And I said to myself these people are mental.

There were two engines, eight an twelve cylinder. The thing was a TANK! So I know it was going to power. So I took the 12 cyl out. And all I could think a TWENTY cylinder version wouldn't have enough power! NOT kidding!! WHAT a dog. Too damn heavy. And that interior. Although high quality, it felt like you were driving from the inside of a casket. I knew when I heard the price that it was doomed. And we called it. I think it was two years before we were on a VW media trip after that headline.

But if you feel you missed out, here is your chance to buy a decent used one!

What are YOUR memories of this gem??




Read Article


Missed Your Chance To Own VW’s PHAETAL MISTAKE The First Time? Now’s Your Chance To Make Up For It.

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)


User Comments

mre30

Wow...memory lane.

Funny true Phaeton story - I worked at Sotheby's art auction house in the early 2000's (management exec) and at the time we had our share of scandals - price fixing scandal (CEO Dede Brooks did ankle bracelet home confinement time and our board chair, Alfred Taubman (of Taubman Shopping Centers fame) actually did a year of jail time (he was thrown under the bus by Dede). After Dede went to jail, we had the 'successor CEO' - this guy Bill who started in the Rug Department and then ran marketing (worldwide EVP or some big shot title like that).

As a perk, the CEO got a car and driver (big deal in early 2000's). He started with a chauffeur driven 2000 MB S500. Then there was an art downturn and he had to lay off about 25% of the workforce (cyclical business so happened every 5 to 10 years unfortunately - boom bust kind of situation).

After he fired a few hundred people, the remaining employees complained about the "fat-cat" CEO who had his midnight blue S500 idling at the curb all day while he was at work. While their pay was cut and their peers laid off.

He was kind of a thin skinned guy, so instead of taking one for the team and driving himself to work or taking the train down from his Connecticut manse, what does he do? He goes out and gets a W12 VW Phaeton (black/tan leather) and pretends its a cheap car. He really thought he fooled some people - pathetic.

A bunch of employees got even more disgusted at him because (at an auction house, we are paid to know exactly what things cost) we knew that not only was he driving a more expensive car than his prior S500 (despite him pretending otherwise) but that the Phaeton was just such a loser luxo barge as 001 states above, people thought was foolish for buying it too (company likely bought it actually I imagine). The guy who had little respect to start with squandered even more of it away.

Funny thing about the Phaeton was that it was a key element in the business case for VW to build the new Bentley Continental and Flying Spur (same tank-like car underneath).

Bentley would probably never been launched if the VW accounting department couldn't convince the board how much $$$$ would be saved by amortizing the tooling across multiple platforms (Phaeton, Touareg, Cayenne, Continental, Flying Spur). At least the whole debacle gave us the Cayenne which is a really fine SUV.

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 4/25/2020 10:59:27 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]