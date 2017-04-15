NYIAS: If You Liked The Volvo XC90, You're Going To LOVE The All-New XC60 — FIRST Real-Life Pics HERE!

Agent00R submitted on 4/15/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:18:33 PM
0 user comments | Views : 434 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com
Of all the stories coming from the 2017 New York Auto Show (NYIAS), the one that's generating the most interest at the time of this writing has to deal with the all-new Volvo XC60.
You may be asking yourself why.I'll tell you why, Spies. There's a damn good reason.New York Auto Show**Read the press release that details the 2018 Volvo XC60 HERE!Volvo is crushing it with the all-new XC90. It's a vehicle that does just about everything well. If you don't recall, I named it one of my top 007 picks for 2016. That's not an accident.Now, if you don't have a need for a seven-seater layout, or want to write a check that big what are you to do? Naturally, you go for a smaller model. That's where the XC60 comes into play. And, what do you know, the all-new version with updated design language and all of Volvo's modern technology has appeared in the U.S. for the first time. I made sure Agent 001 photographed the all-new XC60 inside and out. I had a feeling that this vehicle would generate demand.So, enough of my rambling. Check out the pictures below and let us know what you think!The 2017 New York Auto Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus. New York Auto Show
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson
— Agent00R (View Profile)
Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters):
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
[img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news