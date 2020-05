A good friend of ours Tom Appel always writes interesting articles over at Consumer Guide and he doesn't disappoint on this one.



It's a list of sporty car ads from 1984.



And there are some BEAUTIES in this list. And when we say beauties, we don't mean in a good way.



But we had to pick one to theme this article and was simple.



Name a car WORSE the the Oldsmobile Firenza GT!



In the words of the kidnapper in the movie Taken...GOOD LUCK!





