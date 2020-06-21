Now That It's Been Out For A Bit Is The Chevy Silverado Face GROWING On You OR Is It Even MORE Hideous?

Sometimes car/truck designs can be very polarizing.

Just harken back to some of the BMW's done by Chris Bangle.

In the beginning to the BMW faithful the new look was as pleasing as a liberal seeing a photo of Trump golfing.

But as time went on, many got used to it and learned to like it and the rest of the industry COPIED it.

So let's do that exercise with the latest Chevy Silverado pickup face.

When it launched the disdain was strong from across the board.

But now that you've seen them in the flesh and on the streets has it grown on you or is it even WORSE?

And if you don't like it tell us what you would do to fix it?

Spies, discuss.



User Comments

atc98092

Nope, still garbage.

atc98092 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/21/2020 8:03:45 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

carloslassiter

Family Truckster.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 6/21/2020 8:19:47 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Still terrible.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/21/2020 8:20:25 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

