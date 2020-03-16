OFFICIAL! Pricing DETAILED For The 2021 Chevrolet Suburban. Verdict?

Agent00R submitted on 3/16/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:49:03 PM

0 user comments | Views : 494 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

For whatever reason, General Motors has been slow to release pricing for its all-new, full-size trucks.

We're not quite sure why there's been this delay but it certainly has been a bit annoying.

Today, we've finally heard about pricing for the 2021 Suburban and its various trim levels. There's quite a bit to work through here, so hang on with us.

Base prices are as follows:

  • 2WD Suburban LS: $52,995*
  • 4WD Suburban LS: $55,995*
  • Suburban LT: $57,795*
  • Suburban RST: $61,095*
  • 4WD Suburban Z71: $63,195*
  • Suburban Premier: $66,595*
  • Suburban High Country: $73,595*
  • 4WD Suburban High Country: $76,595*

*This price includes a $1,295 destination charge.


These details follow the 2021 Tahoe and 2021 Yukon preliminary pricing information.

So, what do YOU think?


OFFICIAL! Pricing DETAILED For The 2021 Chevrolet Suburban. Verdict?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]