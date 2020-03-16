OFFICIAL! Pricing DETAILED For The 2021 Chevrolet Suburban. Verdict?

For whatever reason, General Motors has been slow to release pricing for its all-new, full-size trucks.
We're not quite sure why there's been this delay but it certainly has been a bit annoying.
Today, we've finally heard about pricing for the 2021 Suburban and its various trim levels. There's quite a bit to work through here, so hang on with us.
Base prices are as follows:
- 2WD Suburban LS: $52,995*
- 4WD Suburban LS: $55,995*
- Suburban LT: $57,795*
- Suburban RST: $61,095*
- 4WD Suburban Z71: $63,195*
- Suburban Premier: $66,595*
- Suburban High Country: $73,595*
- 4WD Suburban High Country: $76,595*
*This price includes a $1,295 destination charge.
These details follow the 2021 Tahoe and 2021 Yukon preliminary pricing information.
So, what do YOU think?