OFFICIAL! Pricing DETAILED For The 2021 Chevrolet Suburban. Verdict?

For whatever reason, General Motors has been slow to release pricing for its all-new, full-size trucks. We're not quite sure why there's been this delay but it certainly has been a bit annoying.



Today, we've finally heard about pricing for the 2021 Suburban and its various trim levels. There's quite a bit to work through here, so hang on with us.



Base prices are as follows:



2WD Suburban LS: $52,995*

4WD Suburban LS: $55,995*

Suburban LT: $57,795*

Suburban RST: $61,095*

4WD Suburban Z71: $63,195*

Suburban Premier: $66,595*

Suburban High Country: $73,595*

4WD Suburban High Country: $76,595*

*This price includes a $1,295 destination charge.





These details follow the 2021 Tahoe and 2021 Yukon preliminary pricing information.



