OFFICIAL Reveal For The All-new Genesis GV80 Is SET For Next Week!

It's been just over a week since Hyundai's luxury division, Genesis, revealed pictures of its latest, all-new product. Dubbed the GV80, it's Genesis' first-ever sport-utility vehicle.



But we're not entirely sure if we like what we're seeing.



SEE Genesis' first pictures of the all-new GV80 HERE!



Although Genesis did drop just over a handful of images so far, they weren't exactly the full reveal. Essentially, they gave us just a taste.



According to reports, Genesis will be hosting a South Korean-based event on January 16 to fully reveal the all-new GV80. We'll be keeping an eye for the full details and picture dump.



