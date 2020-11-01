OFFICIAL Reveal For The All-new Genesis GV80 Is SET For Next Week!

It's been just over a week since Hyundai's luxury division, Genesis, revealed pictures of its latest, all-new product.

Dubbed the GV80, it's Genesis' first-ever sport-utility vehicle.

But we're not entirely sure if we like what we're seeing.

SEE Genesis' first pictures of the all-new GV80 HERE!

Although Genesis did drop just over a handful of images so far, they weren't exactly the full reveal. Essentially, they gave us just a taste.

According to reports, Genesis will be hosting a South Korean-based event on January 16 to fully reveal the all-new GV80. We'll be keeping an eye for the full details and picture dump.

Keep your browsers locked on AutoSpies.com for the latest news.



