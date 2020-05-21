REVIEWS- VW Atlas Comes In LAST Place In NINE SUV Review. Is It REALLY THAT BAD? Worse Than A Chevy TRAVERSE?

In that same review that featured the 2020 Ford Explorer and 2020 KIA Telluride, they also reviewed many other three-row SUV's. NINE to be exact.



And SOME of the ratings we expected and some were a little surprising.



Like the VW Atlas coming in LAST place (9th) out of all of these.



1. Kia Telluride

2. Subaru Ascent

3. Honda Pilot

5. Toyota Highlander

6. Chevrolet Traverse

7. Mazda CX-9

8. Ford Explorer

9. VW ATLAS



They even said the ride will make your kids CARSICK.



Now I'll be honest. I think the Atlas isn't great. The exterior has ZERO romance or sizzle, and although for years VW has TRIED to parallel themselves with Apple in comparisons...you know, like we're the cool guys, the APPLE of car brands. Uh, NOT. Not with interior tech that makes the android operating system look groundbreaking. Three words describe the German's interior take...SUCH A BORE. If only their engineers were as hip and cool as their pr and event people.



But we see A LOT of them driving around and it's gotta be the only saving product they have keeping them afloat.



So our question is we KNOW the Atlas isn't the greatest out there but LAST place in this ring? WORSE than a Chevy TRAVERSE? In the words of Keyshawn Johnson, C'mon mang!



What's your take?











