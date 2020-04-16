Remember When People CARED About German LUXO Sedans? But Even Modernized With ELECTRIFICATION, WHO Wants One Any More?

As I recall, at one stage in my car fetish stage, I lusted for the BIG German sedans and owned at least 10 of them.

Mercedes, Audi, BMW AND Lexus.

But times have REALLY changed.

These companies are trying to modernize them with electrification, but even with that, is it an exercise in futility.

AutoCar just reviewed this new 2020 Audi A8 L 60 TFSIe. Remember the FULL name. There WILL be a test. ;)

Take a read and tell us your thoughts..."That tech includes a 126bhp ‘permanently excited’ electric motor (like a Porsche Taycan) paired to a more conventional 335bhp 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 petrol engine. The total combined output of 443bhp is sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox, resulting in some pretty punchy performance. 0-62mph takes just 4.9 seconds (quicker than both the S560e and 745e) and given the run of a German Autobahn it will accelerate up to an electronically-limited 155mph."


User Comments

MDarringer

With the exception of the Mercedes S Class, possibly the E Class, and 3 Series, German luxury sedans are dead.

While I am no fan of Tesla, they have very easily and quickly gotten money that would have bought German metal to buy a Tesla.

Electrifying the 7 Series or the A8 will fail in the marketplace because that will be seen as a bandaid move even if those cars are purposefully redesigned as EVs.

The Mercedes EQS will be a bellwether for the German industry and Mercedes gets that an electric S Class is the wrong first move, but BMW and Audi don't.

The Cadillac Celestina--if it were a $100K job--could have been a game changer if done right, but at $200K price point it will be laughed at--no matter how good it is--because a person can have a Mercedes EQS.

Tesla's most pressing challenge is to replace the Model S with something that does not look like a bloated Fusion or a Model 3/Y. It needs distinctive styling and a $100K price point. They need to create a Tesla "S Class" benchmark vehicle.

Then hot on its heels, the Model X needs to become a very conventional, boxy, comfortable, 3-row crossover that is opulent and devoid of sparrow doors and farting noises.

