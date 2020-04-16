Remember When People CARED About German LUXO Sedans? But Even Modernized With ELECTRIFICATION, WHO Wants One Any More?

As I recall, at one stage in my car fetish stage, I lusted for the BIG German sedans and owned at least 10 of them. Mercedes, Audi, BMW AND Lexus.



But times have REALLY changed.



These companies are trying to modernize them with electrification, but even with that, is it an exercise in futility.



AutoCar just reviewed this new 2020 Audi A8 L 60 TFSIe. Remember the FULL name. There WILL be a test. ;)



Take a read and tell us your thoughts..."That tech includes a 126bhp ‘permanently excited’ electric motor (like a Porsche Taycan) paired to a more conventional 335bhp 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 petrol engine. The total combined output of 443bhp is sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox, resulting in some pretty punchy performance. 0-62mph takes just 4.9 seconds (quicker than both the S560e and 745e) and given the run of a German Autobahn it will accelerate up to an electronically-limited 155mph."





