SUV WARS! The All-new BMW X7 And Mercedes-Benz GLS Go Head-to-Head — WHICH Gets Your Vote?

In the world of three-row sport-utility vehicles, it's pretty clear that there's a couple standouts at the moment. That would be the all-new BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class.



Both have just reached the market and both feature the latest technology from their respective manufacturer.



Thankfully, I have driven both and I can say they're equally impressive. But, they both do things a bit differently — to be expected. In my opinion you can't go wrong with either as it really boils down to subjective points.



Which one's ride do you like better? Which vehicle's infotainment works better for your needs? Which auto's styling speaks more to you. You know, that kind of stuff.



Having said that, I wanted to present you with a thorough clip that goes through the positives and negatives of each vehicle. Then, let us know: WHICH three-row SUV gets your vote? The BMW X7 or Mercedes-Benz GLS?







2020 BMW X7 vs Mercedes-Benz GLS Review by The Straight Pipes. The BMW X7 M50i has 523hp and 553lb ft tq, while the Mercedes GLS450 has 362hp 369lb ft tq. While these trims are not exactly matched, you can get the Mercedes GLS580 with 483hp and 516lb ft tq, or the BMW X7 40i with 335hp and 332lb ft tq. Now that all of that is clear, the Mercedes-Benz GLS450 is optioned out to $105,990 CAD and the BMW X7 M50i is sitting at $134,200 CAD. In this battle of luxury SUV's, would you pick the BMW X7 or the Mercedes GLS?



<br>



