SUV WARS! The Experts At Car And Driver FINALLY Realize What We Told You SIX Months Ago...

It's a funny thing when you seek to tell the truth.

Especially when you do it with conviction.

Sometimes people listen and follow your guidance. Other times, you'll get told you're the bad guy. To us, it doesn't matter because we stick to just the facts and our hot takes.

The latest example is the Kia Telluride.

This is the sport-utility vehicle we've been consistently telling you is the all-new seven-seater SUV to have. Well, it seems like the buff books are starting to acknowledge what's been known since the Korean SUV's debut.

In an all-new comparison test featuring the 2020 Ford Explorer, Mazda CX-9, Hyundai Palisade, Kia Telluride and Buick Enclave, guess to takes the top spot?

Welcome to six months ago, folks.



...They're not flawless, though. The wheels and tires look a little skinny from some angles. When slammed, the doors shake the whole vehicle. And over big bumps, there's more shimmy through the structure of the twins than you'll feel in the others. But the look and finish are such that not even a few quivers can pierce the upscale atmosphere. Not long ago, paying $50,000 for a Kia would have seemed ridiculous. Now there's one that seems like a ridiculous steal at $50,000.



Read Article


User Comments

snowboard7

At the end of the day for the money none of these SUVs will get a single buck. Heck not even worth 30k each.

snowboard7 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/23/2019 12:23:50 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

