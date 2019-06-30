SUV WARS! What Happens When An Audi Q3, Porsche Macan And Range Rover Evoque Get Into A FIGHT?

As we've pointed out numerous times, it's as competitive out there as ever. Consumers have zero incentive to be loyal and you can get some screaming deals if you can find the right vehicle at the right store.



You just have to do your homework.



The stakes are raised even more so when you get into the conversation of luxury sport-utility vehicles. On the smaller side of the spectrum there's bunch of offerings to choose from.



Our friends at CAR magazine decided to put several together to see who really is the best of the best. That would include the Audi Q3, Porsche Macan and Range Rover Evoque.



Really though, this battle is between the Porsche and Range Rover. You know, the two that status seekers check out.



So, who gets the win? See the verdict below.



Evoque vs Macan vs Q3: verdict First place: Porsche Macan

Witchcraft handling, a sports car's interior and balanced practicality, but the engine has no character. Second place: Range Rover Evoque

Not as dynamic as the Macan but lays on the luxury to compensate. Comfy, stylish, desirable. Third place: Audi Q3

Quiet, refined and flexible for family life, but don't come here looking for fun.



