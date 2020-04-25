Toyota Rav4 OFF-ROAD? SERIOUSLY? Is THIS Why We Can't Have Good Things?

Agent001 submitted on 4/25/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:49:29 PM

0 user comments | Views : 548 | Category: Reviews | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

I don't know any other way to put it but in this article I'm going to talk about WHORING OUT a model and badge.

In particular, tonight's example in the 2020 Toyota Rav4 'OFF-ROAD'. Yes, that isn't a typo, you read it right.

And all we can say is SERIOUSLY?

In WHAT world does the Rav4 model and the words OFF-ROAD go together in ANY WAY, SHAPE or FORM?

Now don't get us wrong, we know why Toyota and other brands do this but WHO are they fooling?

Throw in your .02 in the comments and enjoy this video of the Rav4 OFF-ROADING...





Toyota Rav4 OFF-ROAD? SERIOUSLY? Is THIS Why We Can't Have Good Things?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]