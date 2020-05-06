VIDEO REVIEW: Genesis GV80-So You Say You Need Some KOREAN DRAMA Mixed In With Your Car Review? Check Out THIS Craziness!

Agent001 submitted on 6/5/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:35:25 PM

0 user comments | Views : 466 | Category: Reviews | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Let's face it, car content on a lot of sites can be pretty boring and repetitive.

And even car reviews on YouTube follow the same boring formula that's been used for years.

But NOT today my friends.

You are about to be taken to a land of dare we say car make believe?

Where you almost feel you're stuck inside a video game OR an Asian porn movie. Not that anyone has ever seen one of those...

So are you ready to start the weekend off right with a review like NONE other you've ever seen? And get a real life closeup look of the Genesis GV80?

Well here you go...You're WELCOME!




VIDEO REVIEW: Genesis GV80-So You Say You Need Some KOREAN DRAMA Mixed In With Your Car Review? Check Out THIS Craziness!

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]