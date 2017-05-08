VIDEO: So, Why Does Everyone LOVE Alfa Romeos? See A Vintage Legend And The New Giulia Quadrifoglio To Learn Why NOW

For eons now I've been wondering, all by myself, why Alfa Romeo is one of the automotive industry's storied marques. Yes, it has racing history. Yes, it's Italian, which means its cars are filled with emotion. And yes, they're terribly unreliable.



But people fawn over their vehicles.



Part of me believes this has been instilled due to Top Gear's fascination with Alfa and it essentially dialed in the hype. Part of me wonders whether or not Alfa Romeos are worth all the trouble.



A dear friend of mine owns an early 1970s Alfa Romeo GTV and it's definitely a cool car. It just seems like a headache, to be honest. However, he tells me that it's a dream to drive.



I'd never fit so I will never know.



That said, Henry Catchpole conducts a video review to try and explain what makes these Italian autos so lovable. See his wheel and deal in an Alfaholics GTA-R 290 — THINK: Singer Vehicle Design applied to vintage Alfas — and the all-new Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio.







DRIVETRIBE's Features Editor Henry Catchpole gathers together the new Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and the stunning Alfaholics GTA-R 290 to see if the legendary Italian manufacturer is really worth all the fuss…



