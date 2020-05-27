WHAT Is The Customer That Used To RELIGIOUSLY Buy The BMW M Car Driving These Days INSTEAD?

BMW had a long run as king of the hill of premium sport performance vehicles. Year after year, we would see new 'M' cars in every 'hot' places wherever we went.



Or when we went to the Bimmerfest's and Car and Coffee (Sometimes known as Cars and Very Sad Men), you would see the brand new ones appearing and being shown off to adoring eyes.



But A LOT has changed in the past few years.



And even though the 'M' series are still very nice rides, we NEVER see the volume that we used to. In fact, it's downright scary how FEW we see yet we know none of those people have stopped driving.



So our question is, WHAT are these customers buying instead and WHY do you think they've made the choices they've made?



And has there ever been a better time to STEAL one used?



Spies, discuss...





