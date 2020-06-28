WHY Is The EIGHT-YEAR-OLD Tesla Model S STILL Better Than Any Of Its Competition?

"To this day, this 8-year-old car is still better than many new vehicles built today. That’s impressive.

Time moves slowly in the auto industry, but Tesla is making it go faster.



Due to its lack of compromise, I would argue that Model S was the first modern viable all-electric vehicle.

I won’t argue if it was the most important electric vehicle to launch the revolution – since you could argue that without the Roadster there would be no Model S and so on, but I think it’s worth reflecting on Model S 8 years later."



Ok, so this dude is a total Tesla fanboy but even though I've never bought a Tesla or really even wanted one I'm smart enough to know that even now the Model S is still better than anything out there as a total package.



Ok, I can sense the snide comments, 001, but what about Taycan?



Seriously? EIGHT YEARS LATER AND THAT'S THE BEST THEY GOT?



A car that we can argue about which is more attractive, that or Model S...Bottom line is with 8 years to figure it out they should have been able to blow the Tesla range out of the water IF they are the superior engineers they have claimed to be all these years.



And the price. WHAT a joke. Let's be honest. It's just plain NUTS.



They must smoke a LOT of weed in Stuttgart.



So chime in Spies...WHY can't anyone catch Elon?





