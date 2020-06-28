WHY Is The EIGHT-YEAR-OLD Tesla Model S STILL Better Than Any Of Its Competition?

Agent001 submitted on 6/28/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:48:10 PM

7 user comments | Views : 1,414 | Category: Reviews | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

"To this day, this 8-year-old car is still better than many new vehicles built today.

That’s impressive.
Time moves slowly in the auto industry, but Tesla is making it go faster.

Due to its lack of compromise, I would argue that Model S was the first modern viable all-electric vehicle.
I won’t argue if it was the most important electric vehicle to launch the revolution – since you could argue that without the Roadster there would be no Model S and so on, but I think it’s worth reflecting on Model S 8 years later."

Ok, so this dude is a total Tesla fanboy but even though I've never bought a Tesla or really even wanted one I'm smart enough to know that even now the Model S is still better than anything out there as a total package.

Ok, I can sense the snide comments, 001, but what about Taycan?

Seriously? EIGHT YEARS LATER AND THAT'S THE BEST THEY GOT?

A car that we can argue about which is more attractive, that or Model S...Bottom line is with 8 years to figure it out they should have been able to blow the Tesla range out of the water IF they are the superior engineers they have claimed to be all these years.

And the price. WHAT a joke. Let's be honest. It's just plain NUTS.

They must smoke a LOT of weed in Stuttgart.

So chime in Spies...WHY can't anyone catch Elon?


Read Article


WHY Is The EIGHT-YEAR-OLD Tesla Model S STILL Better Than Any Of Its Competition?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

(1) It wasn't taken seriously.
(2) The Germans were arrogant and have stumbled with the Taycan, Etron, and ID3.
(3) Honda stupidly thinks hydrogen is the answer.
(4) Toyota thought too highly of the Prius.

That said, the Americans are showing signs of doing a good job. The Mach E looks to be wonderful and--fingers crossed--the Lyrica could be too.

Hyundai-Kia are showing signs of good EVs coming.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/28/2020 8:05:16 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

FAQMD

Depends who you think the competition is. It is not better than an S Class or 7 series or A8.


It still is not taken seriously.

There is no reason to take it seriously.

The car quality cannot be taken seriously.

There is no market or infrastructure for the car apart from the few Eco types and gov mandates.

FAQMD (View Profile)

Posted on 6/28/2020 8:12:20 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

The competition is other EVs.

The Model S is a sorry excuse for an S Class replacement.

It is also The E and 5 are simply better for similar money.

For $75-100K, the Model S just misses the mark.

What Tesla needs to do is to fully reposition it against the S Class and have its form factor not resemble a bloated-assed Fusion.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/28/2020 9:33:38 PM | | Votes: 1   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

The Model S was truly the shot heard around the world.

After dominating large luxury sedan unit sales for years, increasing its capabilities and crushing high performance cars in the 1/4 mile, it is now influencing new production car choices made my the big brands and influencing interior design too. Many adding large screens and touch surfaces inside instead of buttons. You can even see this in the new Ferrari SF90.

You don't have to like it. But many do. If the big brands keep stumbling and don't raise the bar with their BEV offerings, Tesla will continue to roll along and one day may have the volume to seriously threaten the big players too.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 6/28/2020 8:55:54 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

Elon will sell Tesla.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/28/2020 9:05:51 PM | | Votes: 1   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

In normal circumstances I would agree but there is too much debt on their balance sheet and Elon owns too much of the firm. Besides the Space X business just put two astronauts on the International Space Station. Not sure if he would be in the selling mood, but everyone has a price. Finding someone who would pay it is another matter.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 6/28/2020 9:37:44 PM | | Votes: 1   

vdiv

Seriously, indeed. The people who did the Model S are now behind Lucid Motors and the Air promises to be something, but it is taking forever for it to come out.

vdiv (View Profile)

Posted on 6/28/2020 11:14:46 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]