Website Tries To Do A Comparison Between The Lexus RX To The New Tesla Model Y. In WHAT World Are People Debating One Or The OTHER?

Filed under who on EARTH is considering buying a Tesla Model Y and weighing the pros and cons of it against a Lexus RX350?



Well, it IS being done by a Lexus enthusiast website so we can understand how they're trying to still stay relevant.



But even so, is does a Lexus RX even have an ounce of mindshare with ANYONE looking at the Tesla?



And what would YOU think is the closest competitor someone would be considering vs. the Tesla?



Seems akin to comparing an iPhone to a Blackberry in 2020.





