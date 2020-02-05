What Car, Truck Or SUV Have You Driven That You Didn’t Expect To Like That Won You Over??

If you're like me over the years you've driven a LOT of vehicles. And you've spent plenty of time in friends vehicles and rentals.



You can see a ride, then research the hell out of it but until you've driven it or driven IN it, you can't know if you will truly enjoy it.



I've bought a number of products I thought I would love but in many cases, I was left wanting for more or downright being disappointed.



So tell us which vehicles (Car, Truck, SUV) did you think you wouldn't like that won over your affection?









