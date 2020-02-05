What Car, Truck Or SUV Have You Driven That You Didn’t Expect To Like That Won You Over??

Agent001 submitted on 5/2/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:48:18 PM

0 user comments | Views : 254 | Category: Reviews | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

If you're like me over the years you've driven a LOT of vehicles.

And you've spent plenty of time in friends vehicles and rentals.

You can see a ride, then research the hell out of it but until you've driven it or driven IN it, you can't know if you will truly enjoy it.

I've bought a number of products I thought I would love but in many cases, I was left wanting for more or downright being disappointed.

So tell us which vehicles (Car, Truck, SUV) did you think you wouldn't like that won over your affection?





What Car, Truck Or SUV Have You Driven That You Didn’t Expect To Like That Won You Over??

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]