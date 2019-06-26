Which 2019-2020 Brands And Models Have The HOTTEST Looking Faces And Headlamps?

Why fight it? It's a given that sex sells. And there's no better illustration of this than in the car business.



No, we're not talking ACTUAL sex. We're talking the sex of product design.



And it's amazing how even the littlest design elements can make a HUGE difference in sales of vehicles.



Let's take an example. Audi.



They always made decent looking cars but the single most important thing they've done to get people excited about their designs and models with question was the implementation of their signature LED lights.



When the original R8 broke cover wearing them people including us went gaga over how sexy it made the car look.



From that point everyone has been trying to follow their lead.



So our question tonight is...Which 2019-2020 brands and models have the HOTTEST headlamp designs and faces?



Is Audi still out front or have they been toppled in this regard?



Spies, discuss...





